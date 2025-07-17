Thalaivan Thalaivii trailer OUT: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen can’t seem to solve their marital problems in this ‘rugged’ love story

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii is slated to release in theaters on July 25, 2025. The movie directed by Pandiraaj is a romantic family entertainer, with the makers now unveiling its trailer.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii trailer unveiled

The 2-minute and 46-second-long trailer features Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen as a married couple, initially starting their relationship on a romantic note. However, as they enter wedlock, their relationship seems to take a new shape, with the makers calling it a “rugged love story.”

See the trailer for Thalaivan Thalaivii here:

The movie features Vijay Sethupathi as Agasaveeran, a parotta master who owns a roadside hotel for street food.

With Nithya Menen playing his wife, Perarasi, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kaali Venkat, Myna Nandhini, Deepa Shankar, Aruldoss, Vinod Sagar, Roshini Haripriyan, and many more in key roles.

The Pandiraaj directorial is based on a screenplay penned by him, with musical tracks and background scores crafted by Santhosh Narayanan. Moreover, the film’s cinematography is handled by M. Sukumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

On the work front

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi’s professional front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the crime comedy Ace. The film, written, bankrolled, and directed by Arumuga Kumar, was met with poor responses from theaters and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Jawan actor is next set to join hands with director Puri Jagannadh for an action drama movie, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi. The film features Samyukta as the female lead, with Tabu playing a pivotal role.

Vijay Sethupathi also has the film Train in his lineup, directed by Mysskin, which is awaiting a release date.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen was last seen in Kadhalikka Neramillai, co-starring with Ravi Mohan. Up next, the actress will be appearing in the movie Idly Kadai, directed by Dhanush.

The actor’s 4th venture as a director would feature him in the lead and is touted to be a drama flick. With Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, and Rajkiran playing supporting roles, the film is set to release on October 1, 2025.

