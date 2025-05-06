Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Song Hye Kyo's reaction to Yeom Hye Ran speech will have you saying 'MY THE GLORY HEART'

Veteran actress Yeom Hye-ran finally received the recognition she deserved at the 2025 Baeksang Awards, taking home the Best Supporting Actress award for her standout role in the romantic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. The moment was made even more special by her emotional acceptance speech and a heartwarming reaction from industry friend Song Hye Kyo. The duo's interactions during the event won the hearts of viewers.

Yeom Hye Ran received the Baeksang award for her short but impactful role as Oh Ae Sun's (IU) mother. Even though she has been around in the industry for a while, the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards moment was her time to shine. She delivered an emotional acceptance speech, extending her warm regards to the other younger nominees of the category. During then, her co-stars looked proud of her. IU smiled fondly while Yeom Hye Ran's The Glory co-star Song Hye Kyo got tearful.

Song Hye Kyo was seen as Yeom Hye Ran's biggest supporter during the event, just as the former was for the latter in the intense series The Glory. Not just that, their other warm interactions also went viral on social media. Among them was Song Hye Kyo going up to Yeom Hye Ran's seat to say hi and share a hug. Being an actress of such a stature, her grounded actions have won over viewers. The fans gushed over their reunion moment, saying, "OMG MY THE GLORY HEART."

Besides her timeless beauty and candid moments with her co-stars, Song Hye Kyo also created social media buzz due to her Baeksang snub. Fans expressed disbelief at the actress who earned millions through her latest movie release, Dark Nuns, not receiving the best actress title. Beating her, veteran actress Jeon Doyeon took home the title for her character in Revolver.

