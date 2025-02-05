Barbie Hsu death: Koo Jun Yup and Taiwanese star's final happy moments captured 10 days before demise surface online

A deeply emotional and final image of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu with her husband, Koo Jun Yup (also known as DJ Koo), has surfaced, bringing a sense of bittersweet closure to fans and those close to her. The photograph, shared by Lin Hui Jing, the wife of Taiwanese TV producer Wang Wei Zhong, was posted on February 5, just days after Hsu's tragic passing on February 2.

In her heartfelt post, Lin wrote, “I loved seeing your warm smile. I remember your beauty and kindness. These are the best memories. I miss you so much. We will meet again”. The image, which was taken at a gathering hosted by Wang Wei Zhong and his wife on January 25, shows Hsu and Koo smiling warmly, their bond evident and full of joy. The photo is now the last captured moment of the couple, making it all the more heartbreaking for those who admired their love and connection.

The gathering on January 25, which was attended by close friends, including Hsu and Koo, now stands as the final time many saw the couple together. Barbie Hsu's untimely passing has left her fans and the entertainment world in deep mourning. She tragically passed away while on a family trip to Japan, succumbing to influenza and pneumonia. Known for her beauty, talent, and radiant presence, Hsu's departure has shocked those who followed her career and personal life.

Hsu's relationship history was well-documented in the media. She and Koo originally dated in 1998, enjoying a brief romance before parting ways. After the split, Hsu married Wang Xiaofei, a businessman, in 2011, and the couple had two children: a son and a daughter. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2021 after a decade-long relationship.

In 2022, Hsu's fans were overjoyed when she reunited with her former love, Koo Jun Yup. Their unexpected remarriage became a widely discussed and celebrated event, giving hope to many that love can indeed find its way back. This new chapter in their relationship was full of promise, making her passing all the more tragic and saddening. Hsu’s death has left not only her family and friends devastated but also countless fans who admired her both for her acting career and her personal journey.