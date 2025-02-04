Barbie Hsu death: Husband Koo Jun Yup made desperate attempts to save Meteor Garden star in final moments

Trigger Warning: Mention of death and illness

The entertainment industry and fans worldwide are in mourning following the shocking news of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s passing on February 3. The beloved Meteor Garden star’s sudden demise has left the public in disbelief. According to reports, Barbie Hsu contracted influenza, which led to severe pneumonia, ultimately resulting in her tragic death while traveling in Japan.

New details have recently surfaced about the circumstances surrounding Barbie Hsu's passing. According to a tour guide who was with the actress, she exhibited influenza symptoms, including persistent coughing and asthma, when she traveled to Japan with her family on January 29, the first day of the Lunar New Year.

On January 31, as her condition deteriorated, Hsu sought emergency medical care at a small hospital in Hakone. And by February 1, Barbie Hsu’s health took a drastic turn for the worse. Her husband, Koo Jun Yup, along with her mother-in-law and her two children, desperately sought medical help in an attempt to save her.

They took her to a small hospital in town for emergency treatment, hoping to stabilize her condition. However, as her symptoms continued to decline, the tour guide grew increasingly concerned. Suspecting that Barbie Hsu had contracted Influenza A, the tour guide strongly advised them to transfer her to a larger, well-equipped hospital in Tokyo for more advanced medical care.

Despite their efforts, Barbie Hsu’s condition became critical later that night. As her health rapidly declined, she was rushed to the hospital for a third emergency visit. Doctors attempted to provide urgent medical attention, but tragically, the actress passed away on the morning of February 2.

Following the heartbreaking loss, speculation arose regarding whether Hsu’s life could have been saved had she been taken to a larger hospital sooner. The tour guide suggested that the family’s decision to visit a smaller hospital in Hakone, where her condition was not properly diagnosed, may have cost valuable time in securing the treatment she needed. Many believe that an earlier transfer to a major Tokyo hospital could have made a difference in saving the actress’ life.

Meanwhile, Barbie Hsu’s family has arrived in Japan to bid their final farewell and make necessary funeral arrangements. Her mother, devastated by the loss of her daughter, was said to have been holding back tears as she stood beside the deceased body.

Close family friend and producer Wang Wei Zhong revealed in an interview with China Times that the family remains overwhelmed with sorrow, unable to accept the heartbreaking reality. Despite her immense pain, Barbie Hsu’s mother has taken on the responsibility of overseeing the cremation procedures and ensuring that her daughter’s ashes are brought back home for burial.

In an interview with Taiwanese media, the actress’ mother expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and concern from fans and the public during this difficult time. She acknowledged the media’s efforts in reaching out but requested privacy as the family manages the complicated legal procedures required to bring Barbie Hsu’s remains home. Additionally, she pleaded with the public and journalists not to overcrowd the airport, funeral venue, or burial site when the family brings Barbie Hsu’s ashes back home, saying that this was one of her daughter’s wishes.

As the world grieves the loss of the beloved actress, those closest to her are left in deep sorrow. Her husband, Koo Jun-yup, has been in a state of shock, mourning the loss of his wife. Meanwhile, her ex-husband faced backlash for his behavior in the aftermath of the late actress’s passing.