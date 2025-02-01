BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Daesung make guest appearances at Taeyang’s solo tour THE LIGHT YEAR in Seoul

BIGBANG has reunited yet again! G-Dragon and Daesung both joined Taeyang on his solo tour THE LIGHT YEAR in Seoul. The three bandmates took the stage and gave dynamic performances at the event. Fans are extremely excited about the special surprise and cherish the moment on social media.

On February 1, 2025, BIGBANG’s Taeyang held an encore show for his ongoing solo tour THE LIGHT YEAR. The event took place at the Inspire Arena in Seoul, South Korea. However, the surprise element of the show was when his bandmates, G-Dragon and Daesung, took the stage alongside him for a special performance.

G-Dragon gave a solo performance at the show and sang his recent hit single POWER. Daesung and Taeyang also joined him onstage to perform their new track, HOME SWEET HOME. The three hugged and integrated with their fans, promising that they would be releasing more content soon. The crowd erupted with screams as cheers for them echoed throughout the stadium.

Previously, G-Dragon and Daesung also appeared in Taeyang’s opening show for his solo tour in Seoul last year. BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, and performed their iconic songs such as BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby.

G-Dragon and Taeyang also recently appeared as guests on Daesang’s YouTube talk show, ZIP Daesang. Fans were extremely excited about the episode, as it was the first time that all three members appeared together since 2017.

Moreover, Taeyang also revealed during an interview that BIGBANG will be doing something special for their 20th anniversary. Although there are only three members in the group currently, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, it is expected that T.O.P., who left the group in 2023, will also join the celebrations.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with their innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with helping to spread the Hallyu Wave worldwide and turning K-pop into a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to break into the Billboard charts, paving the way for other groups in the industry.