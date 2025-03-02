Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa shut down the idea of a group promotion for comeback? Fans react to remarks on Zip Daesung

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently appeared on Zip Daesung, a variety show hosted by BIGBANG’s Daesung, where her candid remarks about the group’s activities, or lack thereof, left fans disappointed and frustrated. As BLACKPINK continues to focus on solo projects, Lisa’s words reignited concerns over YG Entertainment’s handling of the group, their promotional strategies, and the overall lack of appearances on entertainment programs.

During the show, Daesung expressed his enthusiasm for having BLACKPINK on as a full group. He mentioned that two of the four members had already appeared and hoped to see all of them together in a future episode. As he tried to gauge Lisa’s thoughts on the possibility of BLACKPINK joining variety shows, he asked whether the group would continue avoiding such appearances or if they would consider any program.

Lisa’s response was straightforward but disappointing to many fans. She admitted, “BLACKPINK rarely appears on shows”, and when pressed further, she added, “I don’t think we will. But if it’s just one, it’d probably be a music show”. Though she playfully mentioned discussing it with her fellow members, her words reinforced what fans have been noticing for years: BLACKPINK’s absence from variety shows and their minimal promotional efforts as a group.

While Lisa’s response was lighthearted, it quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated debates among fans. Many expressed their growing frustration over the group’s lack of participation in TV shows, interviews, and music programs, pointing out how other top K-pop acts maintain a strong public presence. Despite BLACKPINK’s immense popularity, their promotional activities have remained scarce compared to other idols, leading fans to question YG Entertainment’s approach.

Following Lisa’s remarks, many fans took to social media to voice their discontent, calling out YG Entertainment for its poor management of BLACKPINK’s group activities. While each member has been busy with their solo careers, fans feel that the company has not made sufficient efforts to maintain BLACKPINK’s presence as a group in the entertainment industry.

Adding to the discontent, earlier this month, YG Entertainment officially announced BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated world tour, set to begin in July 2025. While the initial reaction was excitement, it quickly turned into skepticism as fans expressed concern over the agency’s rushed planning and lack of information about new group music.

Many fans pointed out that instead of focusing on a proper comeback, promotional content, or increasing BLACKPINK’s visibility, the agency appeared to be pushing a tour with minimal build-up. Beyond the tour, some fans also criticized the agency for failing to balance BLACKPINK’s group and solo careers effectively. While the members have successfully launched their own individual labels and projects, many believe that YG Entertainment should still be taking a more active role in promoting BLACKPINK as a unit, rather than allowing them to fade from public view.