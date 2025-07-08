Why are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa on billboards? BLACKPINK confirms release date for JUMP in new music video teaser

BLACKPINK is officially in motion once again. On Monday, July 7, the global K-pop sensation released a thrilling teaser video for their upcoming music video JUMP. The teaser arrives just days after the track made its explosive live debut during the opening night of their DEADLINE World Tour.

In the 30-second preview, viewers are transported through a sleek, futuristic cityscape. Each member, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, is spotlighted on massive digital billboards glowing high above the streets. As the beat intensifies, the visuals cut to a graffiti-covered brick wall featuring a mural of the group.

The focus then shifted to the four idols who were seen standing in front of their illustrated counterparts. Each was clad in a sharp, all-black outfit that hints at a darker, more powerful concept.

Just before the teaser ends, Rosé turns and meets the camera’s gaze. The screen abruptly fades, revealing the words JUMP as well as the release date, July 11, in bold pink letters. The full music video and the track’s digital release are now set for this Friday.

JUMP: The first group track since 2023’s The Girls

BLACKPINK’s JUMP marks their first new group song since they released The Girls in 2023. It was a special single created for their mobile game, Blackpink The Game. Prior to that, their last studio album, Born Pink, dropped in 2022, topping charts worldwide.

Since then, all four members have focused on individual endeavors, from music to fashion and film. The girls gave fans a chance to see their solo artistry. Their reunion this year has been highly anticipated, especially as rumors of new group music began circulating earlier in 2025.

DEADLINE world tour kicks off with JUMP live debut

The teaser follows closely behind the group’s triumphant return to the stage. BLACKPINK officially launched their DEADLINE World Tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The group performed JUMP live for the first time during the concert’s early setlist. Then, the ladies surprised fans by performing it again as part of their encore.

The second night of the tour, held July 6, also made headlines after BTS member J-Hope was spotted attending the show. His presence sparked excitement among fans of both groups.

DEADLINE tour: Next stop, Los Angeles

With the South Korean leg of the tour now complete, BLACKPINK is heading west. Their next DEADLINE World Tour performances will be held on July 12 and 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The group is scheduled to travel across several major cities throughout the remainder of 2025.

As the countdown to JUMP’s official release begins, fans are already flooding social media. They speculate about the full concept, choreography, and meaning behind the track.

