BLACKPINK versus TWICE: Jennie's producer disses girl group amid plagiarism debate, fans call him 'immature'

A music producer associated with BLACKPINK’s Jennie is facing heat online. He made a controversial comment about fellow K-pop group TWICE. It stirred tensions between fandoms and raised questions about professionalism in the industry.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie vs TWICE?

In recent days, fans of both BLACKPINK's Jennie and TWICE have been debating similarities between their styling and sound elements. BLINKs accused TWICE of copying the beat from the track Like JENNIE. In response, TWICE fans pointed out that Jennie’s track itself uses samples and isn’t entirely original. It prompted widespread discussion on social media.

As conversations around alleged plagiarism and concept overlap gained momentum, things took a sharp turn. One of the producers behind Jennie’s track, Jaxxtone, responded to a post discussing potential samples. Instead of clarifying or engaging constructively, the producer replied dismissively with, “I made Like JENNIE who the f*ck is TWICE lol.”

Fans slam producer’s tone and disrespect

The now-viral reply did not sit well with many K-pop fans. TWICE supporters and general netizens alike called out the rude and unprofessional tone. They accuse Jaxxtone of unnecessarily dragging another group into a debate that could have been addressed more respectfully.

Rather than clarifying the sampling controversy, the post escalated tensions. It fuelled anger from fans who viewed it as disrespectful not only to TWICE but also to the broader industry.

Producer account goes private, but screenshots circulate

Soon after backlash began spreading online, Jaxxtone’s account was made private. However, fans had already captured and shared screenshots of the post across multiple platforms. The damage, according to many, was already done.

Calls for an official apology quickly followed. Some fans are also demanding a response from JYP Entertainment, TWICE’s agency. They urge them to take a stand against the disparaging comment made toward the group.

No response from Jaxxtone yet

As of now, Jaxxtone has yet to issue a public statement addressing the controversy. But the incident has sparked conversation about the responsibility of producers and collaborators representing high-profile artists. Many fans argue that those involved in idol music should be more mindful of their words. They believe careless comments have the potential to fuel unnecessary fan wars.

