Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji Reunite! Reply 1997 Stars Drop Teaser for New Single Couple

Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji sparked a lot of buzz when they dropped strikingly similar images at the same time. Fans of Reply 1997 were instantly excited, even though the two didn’t pose together in any of the photos. Social media was flooded with speculation about a possible collaboration. On March 1, 2025, at 12:00 AM. KST, a poster was unveiled for their upcoming single, ‘Couple,’ which is all set to be released on March 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the newly released poster, several images showcase them in different poses. In some photos, they are simply sitting and looking at the camera, while others appear randomly scattered over a surface. The poster, captured in a close-up shot, has already gained 80,975 likes. Along with the poster, the caption reads: “Jeong Eun Ji x Seo In Guk 커플 (Couple) - Special Single COMING SOON POSTER.”

Right after the post was released, fans couldn’t contain their emotions and took to social media to share their excitement. One fan writes, “Seo In Guk, Jung Eun Ji, Yoon Yoon Jae X Sung Shi Won are taking the world by storm. This is definitely their year! It’s been a long time coming, but I’m glad to be part of this.” Another fan comments on Instagram, “OMG, the best reunion!” An equally excited fan shares, “This is amazing. What a couple! Looking forward to it.”

In the posts released on February 27, Seo In Guk and Jung Eun Ji are seen holding a Polaroid camera, adding a nostalgic touch. They sit casually, smiling, dressed in coordinated outfits that enhance the cozy vibe.

Reply 1997 takes viewers on a nostalgic journey to the late ’90s, capturing the rise of first-generation K-pop fandom and the simplicity of teenage friendships. Set in Busan, the drama follows Sung Shi Won, a high schooler obsessed with the boy band H.O.T. Alongside her five close friends, she navigates the ups and downs of teenage life. The story shifts between their youth in 1997 and their reunion in 2012 as 33-year-olds, where one couple is set to announce their marriage.

Reply 1997 beautifully portrays youth, dreams, and lasting friendships, showing how time changes, relationships evolve, but memories remain the same.