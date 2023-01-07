BLACKPINK set to become the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella? Find Out

According to a media outlet, BLACKPINK has been rumored to headline Coachella 2023 and if it is confirmed, then BLACKPINK will be the first K-Pop group to do so. Last time they appeared on Coachella was in 2019, BLACKPINK drew attention by being a sub-headliners along with Janelle Monae, the 1975, and Diplo. 'Coachella' is the largest music festival in the United States where about 200 artists and groups perform for two weekends. Coachella 2023 is set to take place from April 14 to April 23 in California.

About 250,000 fans attended last year alone. Coachella is a cultural festival that exchanges not only music, but also fashion and lifestyle trends in general, and is considered one of the hottest festivals in the world. BLACKPINK was the first K-pop idol to stand on the stage of ‘Coachella’. BLACKPINK is expected to once again confirm BLACKPINK’s global influence with this ‘Coachella’ appearance. In particular, it is known that Paul Tollett, who is well known as the creator of 'Coachella', visited Korea last year before announcing his lineup and personally invited BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK at Coachella:

BLACKPINK presented a high-quality performance with a live band on the stage of 'Boombayah'. Even though it was their first performance at Coachella, they overwhelmed the atmosphere of the scene with a relaxed performance. The audience also enjoyed the stage joyfully, waving BLACKPINK's cheering lightsticks. BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' stage elicited cheers from the audience with intense music that hit the ears and explosive choreography full of energy. In the second half, they filled the stage with dancers and caught the eye with a splendid performance.

BLACKPINK recently became a hot topic by appearing in Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert. BLACKPINK, who appeared in the documentary of the largest music festival in the US representing the 21st century, decorated a page in the history of Coachella as a K-pop artist. 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' is a music festival that started in 1999 and boasts tradition and authority. It is known as the 'dream stage' of many musicians by inviting artists with musicality as well as popular popularity. In addition to music, it is a festival where cultural trends such as fashion and lifestyle are exchanged.

According to YG Entertainment on January 7th, BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' music video exceeded 500 million views on YouTube on the same day. It has been about 134 days since it was released on August 25th. 'Pink Venom' is a hip-hop genre song that shows off BLACKPINK’s unique charisma. The sound of Korean traditional musical instruments blended with the intense beat captivated the ears from the intro, and on top of that, the sharp rap and deadly vocals that developed powerfully maximized the charm of each of the four members. This music video surpassed 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, breaking the world record for a female artist and reaching 100 million views the fastest among K-pop girl groups (29 hours and 35 minutes).

Immediately after its release, 'Pink Venom' topped iTunes charts in 81 countries. It also topped the US Billboard Global 200 for two weeks in a row and the Billboard Global chart for three consecutive weeks. It ranked 22nd on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Charts respectively. In particular, BLACKPINK topped the US Billboard 200 and UK Official Album charts with their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', which includes 'Pink Venom', and won the title of 'the first Asian female artist to simultaneously occupy both world charts'. BLACKPINK is cruising through the largest world tour of a K-pop girl group. Having successfully completed 26 performances in a total of 15 cities so far, they will head to the Asian countries this year to enjoy with more fans.

BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ has surpassed 2 billion views for the first time among K-pop group music videos, YG Entertainment announced. 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube around 8:57 AM KST on the same day, about 4 years and 5 months after it was released on YouTube. The song was selected as the most watched K-pop music video in the world in 2018, with an addictive chorus and a choreography that makes you want to constantly follow along. In addition, it ranked 55th on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and gained great popularity overseas. BLACKPINK’s 1st mini album, which contains this song, reached number 40 on Billboard's main album chart, 'Billboard 200'.

YG Entertainment, the agency, said, "Jisoo is currently accelerating the recording of her solo album. While she has been busy with the world tour since last year, she has been working on music in her spare time after finishing jacket photo shoots to keep her promise with fans. She will come back with good news.” Previously, BLACKPINK member Jennie debuted as a solo artist in 2018, and Rosé and Lisa in 2021. Regarding this, YG said, "Jisoo foreshadowed the completion of the final puzzle piece of BLACKPINK’s solo project."

