BLACKPINK’s Jennie looks effortlessly gorgeous in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show for Paris Fashion Week 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has made another appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and this time at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring show 2025. The artist steps away from her signature style, donning a sophisticated shimmering gown that exudes elegance.

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Spring Shasion show 2025. The K-pop star wore a classic gown from the luxury house, representing the brand’s signature style. The dress is shimmering, form-fitting golden nude-toned and adorned with sparkling embellishments that resemble scattered pearls or crystals.

Moreover, the dress features a deep plunging neckline with a delicate crisscross detail and cap sleeves that add a touch of elegance. The lower part of the dress flares slightly, with the fabric pooling gracefully on the floor. Jennie’s overall look exudes a soft, glamorous, and refined aesthetic, perfectly capturing the essence of haute couture at Paris Fashion Week.

Jennie is all set to make her comeback with a full studio album titled RUBY releasing on March 7, 2025. However, before the record drops, she will release a pre-release single, Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike. Previously, she dropped the track ZEN on January 25, 2025, along with an extravagant music video. She also announced her first solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, and she will also be performing in New York and Seoul.

Jennie established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024 for her solo ventures and is still signed under YG Entertainment for group activities. Mantra was the first single she released under the company on October 11, 2024, and the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO.