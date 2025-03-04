BLACKPINK's Jennie shares WHY she's going for music over acting, reveals if Ruby has more dance numbers like Mantra

As BLACKPINK member Jennie's debut solo studio album Ruby nears, she teased the fans with some spoilers about her upcoming projects, including revealing a dance step of one of the tracks and mentioning her current focus on music and acting. She also chose her favorite part of working as a K-pop idol, from among dance, music and stage performance. She talked about Ruby, her career as an artist and her plans regarding acting in the preview of the upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on March 2.

In the preview, the host read out some fan questions and requests for Jennie. One of the fans praised her dance in Mantra and asked if they can look forward to any other dance-focused tracks. To that, the BLACKPINK member replied, "There's definitely more dancing." The fan also wanted her to give us a little sneak peek of a dance move from one of those tracks. Jennie made a playful gesture, forming L shapes with both hands, seeming like a mimic of the universal sign of a photograph. She also mentioned the songs being a deeply personal account of her life.

The fans cheered loudly at that and the artist asked them to remember the move. In the same episode, Jennie was also asked about her plans regarding acting, to which she replied that they would definitely see her act more in the future, but at the moment, she wanted to focus on nothing other than her music—putting together her debut album. On being asked if she had a dream role, she said she was so invested in music production for a year and a half that she had no brain energy to think about anything else, including acting.

When asked to choose her favorite aspect of being a K-pop idol—dancing, singing, or performing—Jennie revealed a surprising shift in her priorities. Initially, she had focused more on the performance aspect, but after venturing into music production for the first time, with the support of new collaborators, she discovered a newfound passion for studio work. According to Jennie, the experience of working alone in a studio, learning and growing every day, has made music production her most loved endeavor.