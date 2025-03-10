BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops iTunes charts in 21 regions with first full-length solo album, Ruby

Jennie has once again proven her global influence with the release of her highly anticipated first full-length solo album, Ruby. The BLACKPINK star made her long-awaited return as a soloist on March 7, and within hours, the album and its title track, like JENNIE, were dominating music charts across multiple countries.

Following its release, Ruby quickly climbed to the top of iTunes charts worldwide, securing the No. 1 spot in at least 21 regions, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore, according to her independent label, ODD ATELIER (OA). The album also made a major impact in China, topping the digital album sales charts on QQ Music and KuGou Music. Meanwhile, like JENNIE soared to No. 1 on South Korea’s Bugs real-time chart, proving her strong domestic popularity.

Jennie’s influence was further highlighted on YouTube, where the like JENNIE music video skyrocketed to the top of the platform’s Most Popular Videos list within just five hours of its premiere. The video also claimed the No. 1 position on YouTube Trending Worldwide and YouTube Music Video Trending Worldwide, solidifying her status as a global powerhouse in the music industry.

With Ruby, Jennie steps into a new era of her solo career. The album consists of 15 tracks that explore various genres, reflecting her ability to experiment with different sounds while maintaining her signature style. Like JENNIE, the title track is a bold and empowering anthem that embodies her confidence and individuality.

Notably, Jennie was actively involved in both writing and composing like JENNIE, making it a deeply personal track that represents her artistic vision. The song carries a message of confidence, emphasizing the idea of embracing one’s uniqueness and staying true to oneself despite external pressures. Through powerful lyrics and production, Jennie expresses the confidence that has defined her career, reinforcing the notion that no one can take her place.

This comeback marks a notable milestone in Jennie’s solo journey. While she first debuted as a soloist in 2018 with SOLO, Ruby presents a more evolved and mature version of her musical identity. The album’s immediate success is proof of her popularity and the strong support of her fans worldwide.