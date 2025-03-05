BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals how past relationship inspired her to write 'most personal' song Twin for album Ruby

BLACKPINK member Jennie is set to make her much-awaited solo comeback with the release of her debut full-length album Ruby on March 7. Ahead of that, she has been providing occasional spoilers about various tracks from the 15-song tracklist. Recently, on March 5, she opened up about the track Twin's inspiration in an interview with Zane Lowe. The artist revealed that it was based on a past relationship of hers with someone.

The talk show host got to listen to Twin before the world and immediately pointed out the probability of it being a letter to someone. To that, a stunned Jennie replied, "Wow, you saw right through me." The BLACKPINK member called the song "very special" and admitted that it was her "most personal song" of Ruby. She indirectly indicated that the breakup wasn't very smooth and that she hasn't gotten closure, thereby resorting to putting her emotions into a song.

She said, "I think being truthful on that song gave me a conclusion, a clear thought on how I felt on that relationship."

Addressing the unnamed person she talked about in Twin, Jennie mentioned, "That says it all. I’m writing my letter to you." Besides the personal aspect, another reason behind her transforming her real feelings into song lyrics was for connection with others who might have had similar experiences like her. Regarding that the K-pop idol stated, "People can resonate with this."

Advertisement

As per her, "There’s got to be someone that makes everyone feel this way." By sharing her story, Jennie hopes to provide a sense of solidarity and understanding for her listeners.

The songs of Ruby are full of personal accounts of the rapper-singer. Among them, she pre-released four tracks, titled Mantra, ZEN, Love Hangover and ExtraL, all of which received exceptional responses from the listeners. Mantra, Love Hangover, and ExtraL also featured on the Billboard Hot 100, as revealed on February 28, making Jennie the first female K-pop soloist to have three pre-release tracks on the chart. She is also the only other South Korean artist besides BTS' Jungkook to have achieved the impressive feat.