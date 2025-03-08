BLACKPINK's Jennie goes on date with Amelia Dimoldenberg and shares her thoughts on romance, fate, more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is on a date—and she’s spilling some juicy details! The Mantra singer talks about love hangovers, why she’s not into cute guys, her past disappointments with fate, and more. But who’s the lucky person sharing a meal with her? Well, Jennie went on a date with none other than Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of Chicken Shop Date in London.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025, Amelia dropped an eight-minute video featuring a candid conversation with the K-pop superstar. The two women dive deep into topics ranging from fate to love at first sight, making for a fun yet heartfelt exchange.

When Amelia asks Jennie if she believes in fate, the Ruby singer admits she used to rely on it completely. But over time, fate let her down, and she decided to take control of her path. Amelia quickly reassures her, saying, “Maybe whatever didn’t happen just wasn’t meant to be.” Jennie nods in agreement, saying she’s learned her lesson and is moving forward with a new mindset.

The conversation then shifts to rhythm—something Jennie considers essential in her relationships. She confesses that if she doesn’t vibe with someone’s rhythm, she can’t connect.

Amelia then asks a classic dating question: What’s the difference between a cute and a sexy guy? Jennie doesn’t hesitate—she’s not into cute guys at all! Amelia laughs, admitting she’s still unsure whether she prefers someone sexy, cute, or even a little arrogant.

Jennie also reveals that she hasn’t been on a date in a long time, making this one particularly exciting for her. When asked if she believes in love at first sight, she confidently says she does—she can tell right away if someone is meant to be in her life or not.

It looks like Jennie’s Chicken Shop Date was more than just a casual outing—it turned into a deep and honest heart-to-heart.

BLACKPINK's Jennie’s highly anticipated album, Ruby, arrived on March 7, 2025, packed with 15 tracks and star-studded collaborations featuring Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. On the same day, she also dropped Like Jennie, doubling the excitement. No surprise—both releases are already making waves.