'Worked my body and soul': BLACKPINK's Jennie sheds tears at Ruby Experience in LA, dances to Mantra and more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie released her debut solo album, Ruby, on Friday, March 7, 2025. To celebrate, the K-pop star kicked off The Ruby Experience with her fans, performing three special shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul throughout March.

During her LA show on March 6, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre, Jennie shared the immense effort she invested in creating her solo album and delivering an unforgettable experience for her fans. She expressed how she had worked tirelessly—both physically and emotionally—over the past few months to bring her vision to life. She also performed the track Like Jennie.

Acknowledging the pressure of meeting her fans’ expectations, she invited them to scream for her, which they did enthusiastically. Hearing their cheers, Jennie giggled with delight, visibly relishing the moment and the love from her supporters. She then treated her fans to a performance of her track Mantra.

In addition to these, Jennie performed Twin and became emotional while singing. She was heard saying, “My album is finally out to the world,” before taking a deep breath.

Jennie is undoubtedly enjoying the well-earned fruits of her labor. After her LA performance, she is set to perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 10 and Seoul’s Inspire Arena on March 15.

Speaking of her new music, Jennie also released her fiery diss track Like Jennie on March 7, coinciding with the release of Ruby. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including the FKJ-assisted track Intro, Handlebars featuring Dua Lipa, and Damn Right with Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis. Check out the Like Jennie track.

Ruby marks Jennie’s first solo studio album, arriving six years after her 2018 debut with the single SOLO. The 15-track LP makes Jennie the last BLACKPINK member to release a solo project during the group's ongoing break, following ROSÉ with Rosie, JISOO with AMORTAGE, and LISA with Alter Ego.

In addition to previously released singles like Mantra, Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike and ExtraL with Doechii, the album also features tracks such as Start a War, With the IE (Way Up), ZEN, F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, Starlight, Twin and obviously Like Jennie, which is a hot topic on social media.