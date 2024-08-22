BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jeon Somi cheer for THE BLACK LABEL girl group MEOVV's first member Ella; see here

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo once again won fans’ hearts with her unnie charm. The K-pop idol recently congratulated her junior Ella on joining THE BLACK LABEL’s new girl group MEOVV. Jeon Somi, who is Ella’s labelmate, also took to her Instagram and extended her support towards the up-and-coming K-pop idol.

On August 21, Jisoo took to her Instagram and shared Ella’s introduction trailer, originally posted by THE BLACK LABEL. In her update, the BLACKPINK member penned, “Congratulations Ella”, showing she will cheer for her from now on.

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi who is also housed by THE BLACK LABEL, took to her Instagram and shared the trailer. In the caption, she wrote, “This is Ella”. In the following story, she shared a post from a media outlet, which read, “Ella Gross, Born 2008. Her face just feels like a lie…she’s too pretty”.

In response, Somi captioned it, “You bet it's a lie. The truth is that it's out of this world. Their visuals. Just wait and see how pretty the other members are..For now, the only ones who know the truth are me and The Black Label. Get hyped.”

Ella must be feeling more enthusiastic than ever now, after such great support from her favorite seniors.

See Jisoo and Somi’s updates here:

Meanwhile, having kickstarted her entertainment career as a child model, Ella joined THE BLACK LABEL in 2018. Since then, she has grown closer to all four BLACKPINK members, and is even often referred to as ‘BLACKPINK’s little sister’. She also has some visual similarities with Jennie, leading her to earn the moniker ‘Jennie’s little sister’. But it seems like, she has a special bond with Jisoo. In the past, the young trainee wished her senior on her birthdays and even congratulated her on her solo debut.

Meanwhile, MEOVV is the first girl group under YG Entertainment;’s subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy who worked closely with BLACKPINK for many years. Ella was introduced as the first member of this group on August 21. The rest of the members will soon be unveiled. The group is now aiming for a debut in September.

