BORN AGAIN teaser: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye exude charisma in The White Lotus season 3 OST song

BLACKPINK's Lisa and her agency LLOUD has unveiled the official teaser for her upcoming single BORN AGAIN. It is a collaborative track with global pop stars Doja Cat and Raye, hinting at a full English lyrics. Hours ahead the song's release, its teaser drop has increased the fans' anticipation for the iconic trio to create magic on-screen together.

The teaser features the chorus of the song, with the line "To be born again" repeatedly playing with the backdrop of groovy beats. The powerful yet melodious voice in the artist attracts listener attention. In the video, Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye embody a gothic aesthetic with their black outfits. With powerful gaze, they exude strong and dependable vibes. The BLACKPINK member is seen taking a confident model walk, while Raye is seen lying amidst hundreds of white flowers.

We also get to see the iconic blonde Lisa once again after New Woman. She holds an apple, probably having some symbolic representation in the MV. In another shot, she gives off black swan energy with black feathers stuck in her outfit and in the corner of her eyelashes. The three of them in classic looks have the aura of queens. Fans can't stop gushing over their Victorian era-themed looks, with a darker concept.

Lisa previously teased the song's chorus through a TikTok post on January 25. Fans called her queen and exclaimed "‘BORN AGAIN’ SOUNDS SO GOOD". They have been counting days for the song's release ever since. BORN AGAIN is slated to drop tonight, on February 6 at 7 p.m. EST. It is part of Lisa's first solo studio album, Alter Ego.

Fans have bestowed love and appreciation on the album's pre-release tracks – Rockstar, New Woman (ft. Rosalia) and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) and the same can be expected for her BORN AGAIN. Notably, the song will also be used as an OST for The White Lotus season 3, where Lisa will be making her acting debut.