EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar on his Lord Shiva music collection: "I workout on that, it's meditation"

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors in the Indian film industry. After three major theatrical releases in 2025, in the form Sky Force, Kesari 2 and Housefull 5, the actor is all set to play a vital role of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's ambitious devotional-action movie, Kannappa. Kannappa releases in theatres on 27th June and ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar, along with Vishnu Manchu, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs.

In the interview, actor Vishnu Manchu spoke highly of Akshay Kumar and shared why he thought the OMG actor was fit to play Lord Shiva in his movie, Kannappa. After that, Akshay Kumar revealed to his Kanappa co-star that he shoots for one music video on Shivratri, of Lord Shiva, every year. He also told him that he started it about three years back, and plans to continue the tradition of being part of more songs devoted to lord Shiva each year.

Watch Akshay Kumar And Vishnu Manchu's Pinkvilla Interview Ahead Of The Release Of Kannappa

Talking about Akshay Kumar's collection of Lord Shiva music, Vishnu Manchu said, "I envy his music collection of Lord Shiva. I don't know if a lot of people know that (Akshay Kumar has a collection of Lord Shiva music). I turned on a software; an app to just know about the music (that he is playing). That's when his team told me, 'No sir. It's sir's personal collection'". "Phenomenal Lord Shiva music. He plays that and he gets into a vibe. He always has such positive vibes", the actor concluded.

Akshay Kumar, adding to what Vishnu Manchu told, said, "I workout on that". When asked to clarify if he plays the Lord Shiva music when he works out or while he is meditating, the actor replied, "Meditation is workout. Workout is meditation, actually. So I was just playing it during the make-up test and the day we were shooting".

Kannappa is an ambitious film and has a host of actors, other than Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu. Among the prominent names, the movie has Prabhas, Mohanlal, Preity Mukhundhan and Kajal Agarwal.

Kannappa releases in theatres across the world on 27th June 2025, and in multiple Indian languages. The movie locks horns with Maa and F1.

