Liam Payne Told Girlfriend Kate Cassidy He ‘Couldn’t Love Her More If He Tried’ Before Tragic Death, Check Out UNSEEN Pics

One Direction alum Liam Payne breathed his last on October 16, 2024, after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina. At the time of his death, the singer was dating influencer Kate Cassidy, however, the two were not together during the tragic mishap that took his life. The social media star has since spoken up about how it has been difficult for her to accept the loss. Now, after 8 months since his passing, she remembered her ‘kind’ late boyfriend, who was loved by millions all around the world.

Advertisement

Kate Cassidy speaks about the pain caused by Liam Payne’s death

On June 16, the content creator updated her 917K followers with previously unseen photos of the singer and herself from their dating era. These included moments that were captured unknowingly and the ones they celebrated as a star couple. Looking all loved up, Liam Payne can be seen smiling at her in these photos.

She wrote, “8 months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with.

Liam was the kind of person you’d start missing the moment you walked out the door. Even when leaving the house for a few hours, I’d find myself rushing home to be with him again out of excitement.

Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around.

Knowing I can’t just come home and see you, hear your voice, or feel your hug, it’s a type of pain I can’t fully put into words.“

Advertisement

Their photos show the couple happily smiling at each other, and how Liam Payne dearly loved the girl with text exchanges containing ‘I love yous’ and excitement to see each other displayed. Having to bear the loss of one of her closest mates, Kate Cassidy spoke about how tough it has been for her to come to terms with it. “I can’t seem to tell if life is flying by without you or moving so slow none of it fully makes sense. But I am trying to live my life as best I can for now and live it for you. I miss you more than words can say.”

However, she’s hopeful for the future and knows that they will cross paths again. And when they do, the model plans to spill many secrets and share lots of sweet moments, to catch up on the time they’ve lost. She ended her tribute with a declaration of love for the late star.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Liam Payne's Final Bow: Late One Direction Star's Last Project Building the Band Eyes Summer Netflix Release