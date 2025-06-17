The Gilded Age Season 3 OTT Release: Date, Time, Cast, What to Expect, and More About Carrie Coon-Christine Baranski Show

After successful two seasons, the Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski show is all set to retuen for a new run on HBO and Max for streaming. The Gilded Age season 3 will release on June 22, spanning 8 episodes that will air every Sunday until August 10, when this year’s run will conclude.

Advertisement

So far, the titles of the first three parts have been revealed to the public. The episodes are set to air at 9 p.m. ET/PT every weekend.

Gilded Age season 3 release plans

After premiering on June 22, The Gilded Age season 3 will air episode number 18 (first for this season), Who Is In Charge Here?, followed by episodes 19 and 20, What the Papers Say and Love Is Never Easy respectively. The titles for the remaining five episodes are yet to be unveiled.

Returning post a year and a half of break, Gilded Age season 3 will tell the story of Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), Marion Brook (Louisa Jacobson), and Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), who have a new challenge in front of them, after recent events have spun the wheel for them.

It remains to be known what happens once Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) learns of her mother’s plans to get her to marry the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb).

Advertisement

Who has joined the Gilded Age season 3?

Apart from the series regulars, Phylicia Rashad will play Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a Newport family; Brian Stokes Mitchell will star as Black pastor Frederick Kirkland; Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, and Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton.

Other newcomers include Merritt Wever, Bill Camp, Leslie Uggams, Lisagay Hamilton, Jessica Frances Dukes, Paul Alexander Nolan, Hatti Morahan, and Andrea Martin.

It is known that the new part will resume from the era after the Opera War, where ‘immense economic and social change’ is expected. The Russell family stands a chance to come out on top of the social pyramid.

Meanwhile, the van Rhijn-Brook family goes through its own set of turmoils as Agnes and Ada butt heads over the title of the ‘lady of the house’.

ALSO READ: HBO And Max 2025 Teaser: White Lotus, Peacemaker, Gemstones, And More; Check Out The Complete Lineup