Kim Woodburn’s Final Public Appearance With Her Husband Revealed Amid Celebrity Big Brother Alum’s Death at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kim Woodburn passed away at the age of 83. The unfortunate news of the Celebrity Big Brother alum’s death was confirmed by her family.

Amid the reports, the late TV star’s final public appearance has been revealed, where she was accompanied by her husband, Peter Woodburn.

The couple was photographed on January 27, as they were headed for the funeral of the drag queen, Vivienne, in North Wales.

As for the announcement of death, Woodburn’s family released a statement that read, “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.”

It further stated, "Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.” The family went on to mention that they wish to be given privacy and no further details will be revealed.

Kim Woordburn’s final public appearance before her death

Kim Woordburn stepped out with her husband, Peter, to attend the funeral of the drag queen Vivienne. The reality star donned a long, black overcoat.

The ensemble had furry details on the shoulders and huge buttons. Woodburn tied her blonde hair into braids and accessorized her look with golden earrings.

Meanwhile, the How Clean is Your House star’s last video for her fans was dropped on Valentine’s Day, months before her death. Woodburn, in the clip, said, “I hope you’re OK... and keeping well.”

She further said, "Thanks so much for asking me to do these videos. They give me such a laugh."

However, earlier this month, the TV star told her social media followers, "No more videos for now, my loves; I need to get better!" A post dropped by Kim’s team on Instagram read that she was unable to record more videos due to her health worsening.

Tributes have been pouring in for Kim Woodburn following her death.