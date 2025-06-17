Hari Hara Veera Mallu new release date: Pawan Kalyan starrer to release on July 25 amid pressure from Prime Video?

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been one of the most anticipated films at the moment. The historical action thriller has been subject to multiple delays for various reasons.

While the film was previously scheduled to release in June 2025, the makers appear to have now settled on a new release date altogether.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's new release date

As per a Telugu Chitraalu report, HHVM will now hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. It is believed that the new release date was finalized after a meeting between the producers and Prime Video, the OTT partner of the movie. Further confirmation on the matter is still pending from the makers.

HHVM producers faced pressure from Prime Video over release date

Not too long ago, a Telugu Cinema report claimed that the producers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer were facing pressure from their OTT partners, Amazon Prime Video, a scenario also faced by the makers of other upcoming films, such as Kuberaa.

Accordingly, the OTT giant pressured the makers to release the film within the tentative deadline, and an ultimatum was served, as the former had already been quite flexible in postponing the release twice earlier.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s previous postponements

For the record, the upcoming Telugu film has faced two postponements: first on May 9 and then on June 12. However, on both occasions, things did not go as planned, prompting the makers to narrow down on a new release date soon.

More about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Besides Pawan Kalyan in the lead, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, Dalip Tahil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar, and more.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna. Its story is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire background, which centres around the life of a rebel outlaw named Veera Mallu.

