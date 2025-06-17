Suriya’s Retro to be a limited series of 4-5 episodes on OTT after 3 months? Karthik Subbaraj spills beans

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 1, 2025, and later began streaming on Netflix. Now, it seems that director Karthik Subbaraj wants to release the film as a limited series with additional footage.

In his conversation on Galatta Plus, the filmmaker expressed his desire to release the story as a limited series and mentioned having discussions with the OTT giant. However, the streaming platform is not so keen on the same.

As per his words, “I talked to them (OTT platform) about giving extended scenes for the movie. It wouldn’t be just deleted scenes and all, but with deeper emotions and detailed action sequences in 3 months after OTT release. However, they aren’t agreeing to it because they have their own series and all.”

The director continued, “I want to showcase some things to the audience that I felt were exciting while making the film. If seen from an episodic perspective, there would be 4-5 episodes, each close to 40 minutes in duration. It would’ve had more detailing for the spiritual, cult, and laughter angle.”

The movie Retro features the tale of Paari, the adopted son of a crime lord who is treated as a violent machine by his foster father. In hopes of leaving the violent world behind, as per his love, Rukmini’s words, the man develops a rift with his father, which leads to further chaos.

With Paari’s life in shambles and hopes to reunite with his love, he realizes his destiny is far beyond all this, with a whole village hoping for his return.

As Suriya plays the leading role, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles. The film was received with generally positive reviews with few criticisms.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the tentatively titled Suriya 45, alongside Trisha Krishnan. The film helmed by RJ Balaji is touted to be a commercial entertainer.

Moreover, the actor has also begun work on his movie, tentatively titled Suriya 46 with Lucky Bhaskar director Venky Atluri.

