'Bonjour, baby': Did BLACKPINK's Lisa make rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault blush with Coachella tribute? Find out

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been speculated to be dating a "green-eyed French boy" since 2023. The K-pop idol and her alleged beau, Frédéric Arnault, were spotted on numerous occasions together, further fueling the rumors. Even Lisa's melodious song Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) was allegedly written about him and his reaction to her recent Coachella act fired up the fan theories. Besides Lisa's electrifying act during Coachella week 2, her alleged sweet act towards Frédéric Arnault generated buzz online.

Lisa took the Sahara stage once again on April 18 (Friday), filling up the entirety of the big venue, showcasing her global popularity. Clips of her Coachella set quickly went viral, with one particular song performance gaining attention for a different reason. The BLACKPINK member showcased her vocal skills with Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), her rendition of the classic Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. While singing the line, "But when I heard you say, ‘Bonjour, baby.’ I was like, ‘Damn,’” Lisa allegedly pointed her microphone towards Frédéric Arnault.

Although she pointed at the crowd, it was in the direction of the Tag Heuer CEO, sparking fan theories. Adding on to the speculations was Frédéric Arnault's reaction, which the fans found really cute. The rumored boyfriend, who stood among the first few rows of the audience to support Lisa, looked visibly flustered. The reason might be the unexpected tribute by the artist. A fan recorded Frédéric Arnault being unable to control his shy smile after Lisa's mic pointed.

They shared the clip on TikTok, amassing over 3 million views across two uploads. BLINKs were quick to save the video and share it across several social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) also includes the line "green-eyed French boy," which people believed to be a dedication to Frédéric Arnault, making them gush over the "Bonjour, baby" Coachella moment. Previously, as Lisa watched Jennie's Coachella set, as her phone's lock screen lit up, a fan took a picture of it and guess what? It contained a photo of Frédéric Arnault.

As these moments came to light, fans were left wondering whether they were mere coincidences or if the K-pop star was subtly hinting at her relationship.

