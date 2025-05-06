Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character Anjula Acharia Ramayana Update

Met Gala 2025: Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa turns rockstar on debut appearance in sheer jacket and stockings

Lisa graced the Met Gala 2025 by making a statement with her bold fashion at the prestigious event. Read to know more.

By Peuli Bakshi
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  05:23 AM IST |  9K
Lisa: courtesy of Getty Images
Lisa: courtesy of Getty Images

The 2025 editon of Met Gala, a spectacular showcase of fashion's finest, took place on May 5. This year's event boasted an impressive lineup of South Korean celebrities. BLACKPINK's Lisa, a highly anticipated attendee, has stolen the spotlight with her stunning debut appearance. She turned heads with her impeccable style, presenting her version and interpretation of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Honouring dandyism and men's clothing, Lisa opted for a black jacket and stockings looks. The Louis Vuitton ambassador sported an ensemble from the fashion house and showcased her usual rockstar-like vibe. She walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet, making a bold and unapologetic statement through a no-pants look. It got us wondering if anybody but Lisa can pull-off an edgy fit like that. The figure-flaunting outfit was completed with a messy updo and a matching Louis Vuitton bag.

Credits: Getty Images
