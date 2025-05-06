Met Gala 2025: Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa turns rockstar on debut appearance in sheer jacket and stockings
Lisa graced the Met Gala 2025 by making a statement with her bold fashion at the prestigious event. Read to know more.
The 2025 editon of Met Gala, a spectacular showcase of fashion's finest, took place on May 5. This year's event boasted an impressive lineup of South Korean celebrities. BLACKPINK's Lisa, a highly anticipated attendee, has stolen the spotlight with her stunning debut appearance. She turned heads with her impeccable style, presenting her version and interpretation of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Honouring dandyism and men's clothing, Lisa opted for a black jacket and stockings looks. The Louis Vuitton ambassador sported an ensemble from the fashion house and showcased her usual rockstar-like vibe. She walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet, making a bold and unapologetic statement through a no-pants look. It got us wondering if anybody but Lisa can pull-off an edgy fit like that. The figure-flaunting outfit was completed with a messy updo and a matching Louis Vuitton bag.