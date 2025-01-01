BLACKPINK's Lisa rings in new year with electrifying performance of ROCKSTAR, MONEY, and more at Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa kickstarted the new year with an electrifying performance in her home country. She took center stage at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 event, charming fans with live performances of her solo hits like ROCKSTAR, MONEY, New Woman, and more.

On December 31, 2024, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 invited Lisa as a special guest. She stunned during her solo stage, delivering an energetic performance of her songs. The BLACKPINK member brought her iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk to the Bangkok stage, earning loud cheers from fans. She even showcased the same choreography from the fashion show, giving fans a closer glimpse of her slick dance moves.

The K-pop idol added energy to the evening with performances of songs like ROCKSTAR, New Woman, MONEY, LALISA, and Moonlit Floor. Her electrifying stage clips have since gone viral online, with fans praising her energy. Apart from her solo stage, another highlight of the evening was the presence of Frédéric Arnault, her rumored boyfriend, who attended the concert to show his support.

On the work front, Lisa had an extremely busy 2024. In June, she made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with ROCKSTAR. The music video for this song was shot in Thailand's Chinatown and earned much praise for its creativity. Then, in August, she unveiled her second single of 2024, New Woman, a collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia. Both these tracks had a completely different vibe, showcasing her versatile musical brilliance. Then, Lisa returned again with Moonlit Floor, a song that created quite the buzz for having lyrics that seemingly referred to her rumored French boyfriend.

All three of these tracks ranked high on music charts, achieving outstanding commercial success. The BLACKPINK member took one more step towards her global stardom with her performance at the prestigious Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She is now gearing up for the release of her first solo album ALTER EGO. It is now set to arrive on February 28. An exciting teaser has already been unveiled, providing a glimpse into the concept and new tracks.

