BLACKPINK's Lisa was 'frustrated' over not knowing Korean during trainee days: 'Within 6 months...'

BLACKPINK's Thai member, Lisa, is known for her hardworking and resilient nature. With her talent and efforts, she made a name for herself in the K-pop sphere, even as a soloist. However, it wasn't an easy feat to attain, owing to language barriers and other cultural differences. Recently, her agency's Korean language teacher revealed unknown details of student Lisa, surprising fans.

Lisa learned Korean language in just 6 months

Lisa faced similar struggles as any other foreign K-pop trainee– language issues. BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, has a dedicated Korean language teacher who has been teaching their K-pop artists since 2011. She recently shared on the YouTube channel Idol Korean Teacher about her memorable experience of helping Lisa master the Korean language.

According to her, Lisa was an exceptional student as "Incredibly, within six months, she reached an intermediate level [in Korean]."

Which method of Korean teaching made Lisa frustrated?

Being a native Thai, Korean-speaking, was not an easy task for Lisa. Initially, the Rockstar singer primarily spoke English with the other YG Entertainment trainees. To bring her out of her comfort zone and give her a push to learn Korean quickly, her language teacher made it a rule for her to communicate only in Korean, not English. Lisa was "frustrated" with the new rule, but rather than giving up, she took the challenge head-on.

"We held Korean classes four times a week, and Lisa truly committed to using only Korean in her daily life," her teacher said. In this way, she mastered the language sooner than expected.

Check out the full video of Lisa's teacher's account of her Korean learning here:

Lisa's perseverance almost made her seem like a native Korean speaker

With unwavering resolve, Lisa attacked her academic workload, mastering four textbooks, four workbooks, and rigorous vocabulary drills, her teacher revealed. She also managed an enormous amount of homework in order to accelerate her learning. The depth of her dedication left an indelible mark on her teacher and peers, who were struck by her perseverance.

The artist's immersion in the language was so complete that she even began speaking Korean in her sleep.

