Global Citizen 2024: Raye and Benson Boone Join Performers Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and More

Global Citizen 2024 is barely a month away and they have already announced an exciting list of performers. Thankfully, that’s not the end of it.

More performers are being announced who will perform at the event, like Benson Boone and Raye. The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Central Park Great Lawn.

They will be a part of the New York City festival along with heavyweights like Doja Cat, Lisa and Rauw Alejandro, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and more.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Boone has talked about what drew him to the event.

The 22-year-old performer said, “Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share. I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission by helping those who are living in extreme poverty.”

He further said, “I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world.” The event will be hosted by Hugh Jackman, who is also the ambassador for Global Citizen.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor has said in a press release, “As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall.”

Joining them are Dr. Jane Goodall, Danai Gurira, Gavin DeGraw, Chris Martin, Kal Penn, Bill Nye, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, Bridget Moynahan, Vladimir Duthiers, Doctor Mike Varshavski, Jordan Fisher, Antoni Porowsk, and more.

To begin Climate Week, on September 21, 2024, Global Citizen will host a beach clean-up with the Jamaica Bay Rockaway Parks Conservancy.

The Global Citizen Festival is also trying to be more sustainable by ensuring that the Central Park stage gets “powered by the same SmartGrid battery system” that was utilized when Coldplay was on their Music of the Spheres world tour.

So, they will be moving away from using diesel generators.

People wanting to attend the event can get tickets for free by taking action about important issues that concern the planet and its people. Reportedly, more than 4 million such actions were taken by various Global Citizens campaigns last year.

