2025 Oscars Countdown: Parasite, Nomadland, Oppenheimer and more; Tracking the box office performance of the last five Best Picture winners

As the 2025 Oscars approach, it’s the perfect time to look back at how recent Best Picture winners performed at the box office. While some films became global sensations, raking in hundreds of millions, others found success in critical acclaim. From Parasite’s groundbreaking triumph to Oppenheimer’s near-billion-dollar haul, the last five winners showcase a fascinating mix of underdog gems and blockbuster hits. Here’s a breakdown of how they fared financially.

How the Past Five Best Picture Oscar Winners Fared at the Box Office:

Film Domestic Gross International Gross Worldwide Total Parasite (2020) USD 53.8M USD 208.7M USD 262.6M Nomadland (2021) USD 3.7M USD 35.8M USD 39.4M CODA (2022) – USD 1.9M USD 1.9M Everything Everywhere All at Once (2023) USD 77.1M USD 66.2M USD 143.4M Oppenheimer (2024) USD 645.7M

A Closer Look at Each Winner

Parasite

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite made history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. Its strong international earnings of USD 208.7 million propelled it to a worldwide total of USD 262.6 million, proving that cinephiles across the globe are always hungry for innovative storytelling.

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao’s character driven drama had a limited theatrical run due to the pandemic, earning just USD 3.7 million domestically and USD 35.8 million internationally, totaling USD 39.4 million worldwide. Despite its modest box office, the film’s poignant narrative secured its place in Oscar history.

CODA

CODA became the first streaming film to win Best Picture, with Apple TV acquiring it for USD 25 million. Its theatrical earnings were humble at USD 1.9 million worldwide, highlighting the growing influence of streaming platforms in the awards race.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

This genre-defying film from the Daniels turned into an unexpected box office sensation, grossing USD 143.4 million globally. With a solid USD 77.1 million domestic collection and USD 66.2 million internationally, it became A24’s biggest hit.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s epic shattered expectations, amassing USD 975.5 million worldwide. With an impressive USD 329.8 million domestically and a monumental USD 645.7 million internationally, it became the second-highest-grossing Best Picture winner in history after The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

The 2025 Best Picture Contenders

This year’s nominees include Dune: Part Two, Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. The latter is the highest-grossing offering on the list, followed by Dune: Part Two.

With such a diverse lineup, will this year’s winner be a low-grossing contender or an expensive one? Well, only two days to go, and we’ll have our answer.

Oscars 2025 is set for Sunday, March 2. However, it'll be early Monday morning in India when the ceremony commences in Los Angeles.