5 INDIAN BLOCKBUSTERS That We Don't Talk Much About; From Manoj Kumar’s Kranti to Aamir Khan’s Dil

Bollywood has been delivering blockbusters ever since our birth and from before our birth. No matter what era or generation of the Hindi film industry you talk about, the number of blockbusters and cult classics from that time period is just endless, keeping in mind the ones we remember and the ones we don’t.

Shedding light on the ones we have forgotten about, now’s a good time to revisit a few of such iconic films of the 80s and 90s and cherish the memories we may or may not have ever experienced ever before. Following are five blockbuster movies from the past we don’t talk much about now:

1. Kranti

Kranti is a star studded historical drama starring Dilip Kumar in the lead. The film co-stars Manoj Kumar who is also the director, producer, editor and dialogue writer of the film, with Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi among the leads, fighting against the British empire’s rule as the plot of the film. The film was written by the iconic duo Salim-Javed and considered one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1980s decade.

2. Beta

Beta is a family drama film starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Aruna Irani in the lead. It was directed by Indra Kumar who is today known for the popular Dhamaal and Masti franchise. The film, released in 1992, was the highest grossing film of the year and is today known for its chartbuster songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli.

3. Aankhen

Aankhen is a blockbuster but a lesser known classic of the popular actor-director duo Govinda and David Dhawan. The film featured Govinda in a double role with Chunky Pandey, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Raj Babbar and others in the lead. It was released in 1993 and ended up becoming the highest grossing film of the year.

4. Raja

Raja is another classic example of an iconic blockbuster forgotten with time. It was the second film of Sanjay Kapoor and starred Madhuri Dixit, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil and Himani Shivpuri among the leads. This 1995 film, too, is a romantic drama directed by Indra Kumar and is known for its song album consisting of chartbusters like Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi, Kisi Din Banoongi Main, Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka, etc.

5. Dil

Dil was the highest grosser of the year 1990 and featured Aamir Khan & Madhuri Dixit in the lead. This romantic drama, too, proved to be a major highlight of director Indra Kumar’s career. The film clashed with Sunny Deol’s cult classic film Ghayal and succeeded in the box office clash while Ghayal proved to be a blockbuster too.

Which one of these films is your favourite?