The Nun 2 India Box Office: Horror-drama braves Jawan wave; Targets Rs 54 crore lifetime

The Nun was a huge success at the Indian box office back in 2018. The sequel of The Nun released alongside Jawan in India and wasn't expected to do much in the Indian market but it has ended up doing very well. After 4 weeks, the collections of The Nun 2 stand at Rs 53 crores nett. In its lifetime, it can go to Rs 54 crores or maybe even Rs 55 crores if the new competition don't perform to their potential. Horror as a genre continues to find takers and this is despite most of them getting low ratings and cinemascore.

The Nun 2 Looks To Double The Collections That It Recorded In Week 1, In Its Full Run In India

The Nun 2 took a slower start than the first Nun film due to its clash with a box office juggernaut like Jawan. It got into its groove and now looks to double its first week total in its lifetime, which is pretty impressive. It is the highest grossing horror film of 2023 in India and the 5th biggest import of the year after Oppenheimer, Fast X, Mission Impossible 7 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. At the worldwide box office, The Nun 2 is aiming to do 275 - 300 million dollars, which is massive considering that the horror drama took under 40 million dollars to produce. The profits from The Nun 2 can fund another 3 parts of Nun with ease.

The Week Wise Nett India Collections Of The Nun 2 Are As Follows

Week India Nett Collections 1 Rs 27.5 crores 2 Rs 15.8 crores 3 Rs 7.5 crores 4 Rs 2 crores (6 days) Total Rs 52.70 crores

Watch The Nun 2 Trailer:

About The Nun 2

In 1956 France, a priest is violently murdered, and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) begins to investigate. She once again comes face-to-face with a powerful evil. The Nun 2 is thrilling, chilling and spooky.

Where And When To Watch The Nun 2

The Nun 2 can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

