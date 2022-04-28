Advance Booking: Heropanti 2 takes a start at national chains lukewarm in single screens and elsewhere

The advances for the Tiger Shroff fronted action thriller, Heropanti 2 opened across the nation by Wednesday afternoon. The film has got a very skewed response as far as presales are concerned and it has come across as a surprise to entire Hindi film industry. Heropanti 2 has fetched an extraordinary response in its advance booking at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – on par with pre-pandemic very good openers like Baaghi 2, Simmba and Judwaa 2, slightly lower than Dabangg 3.

This is a surprise since Heropanti 2 is a commercial film catering to the masses, and not many saw things turn in this direction. A film targeted towards the masses has managed to excite the high-end audience in the multiplexes. The three chains have sold about 1.30 lakh tickets for the opening weekend with PVR and INOX selling approximately 55K tickets each, and Cinepolis with a sale of 25K. These are excellent figures for a film like Heropanti, if this pace continues with walk ins on the day of release, it even suggests an opening day in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore. At-least how films with such advances in national chains used to open in the pre-pandemic times.

To put things to perspective, Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 3 had sold tickets 60K and 61K respectively in PVR, and Heropanti 2 has already clocked sales worth over a crore. It’s a case of two extremes in here. While the PVRs and Inox’s of the world are recording full house, or fast filling shows, the non-national chains and single screens are yet to get going in the pre-sales. It’s a skewed trend as mentioned above, and we would get a clearer picture on the day of release as to how these mass belts perform.

Tiger is a star of masses, and hence, the bookings in some of the single screens, including the iconic gaiety galaxy was expected to be on fire, especially seeing the trend at national chains. Even the mass belts like CP, CI, Rajasthan, Bihar are slow at the moment. But there is minimal booking in the non-national chains and single screens. Is this the Ramazan factor, or has the sleek look taken the film wider to the multiplex audience or will the mass belt fire with spot bookings is something we shall know on the day of release. What will be the opening day of Heropanti 2?

