Heropanti 2 screen count & advance booking update: Tiger Shroff starrer clocks 3 crore pre sales

8 years after making his acting debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti, Tiger Shroff takes the franchise forward with the sequel. The film marks the first Eid release for Tiger and with just two days left for release, there is ample movement happening in the exhibition sector. The action-packed thriller is all set to release on 2500 screens in India on Friday. The distribution is evenly spread towards single screens and multiplexes.

Sajid Nadiadwala opened the partial advance bookings for Heropanti 2 opened on Sunday. With 2 days remaining for its release, the film has clocked an advance booking of approximately Rs 3 crore at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. In terms of number of tickets sold, Heropanti has sold nearly 1 lakh tickets in advance at the three national chains.

Keeping this as the benchmark, all India booking for Heropanti 2 so far will be anywhere in the range of Rs 3.75 to 4.00 crore, with non-national chains contributing about 75 lakhs to 1 crore in advance booking. The advance booking figures of Heropanti 2 have sent a surprise in the industry circles, as this initial response to advance ticket sales now gives the film a shot at a good opening.

The national multiplex chains at Mumbai and Delhi have the best response followed by Baroda and Indore. The single screens and non-national chains opened a day back and we would be keeping a close eye on how these centres fare for Heropanti 2. Being a commercial film driven by action with a popular name like Tiger, walk-ins should come in for this actioner in circuits like Rajasthan, CP, and CI to name some. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for extensive coverage on Box Office of Heropanti 2.

