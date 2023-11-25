Box Office: Animal takes an extraordinary start in advance booking; Ranbir Kapoor set for another big opening

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal led by Ranbir Kapoor with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna has taken an excellent start in advance bookings on Saturday. Within 12 hours of tickets going on sale in the three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – the gangster drama has sold over 36,000 tickets already and is looking to top 50,000 tickets in 24 hours.

Ranbir Kapoor gets up for another excellent opener with Animal

Animal has taken the best-ever start on the advance front for a Ranbir Kapoor film bettering Brahmastra, which had sold 30,000 tickets in the first 24 hours. The bookings in 24 hours are about 60 percent better than Brahmastra, and if the trend continues, the film could set itself up for an overall advance in the North of 4 Lakh tickets in the three national chains by Thursday night. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has sold around 30,000 tickets in PVRInox, whereas Cinepolis is estimated to have sold approximately 6,000 tickets.

The bookings have opened at some single screens too and the response is phenomenal to say the least, all across the board. These bookings have come without an official announcement being made for a major part of the day, and the momentum is expected to continue even on Sunday, with a high possibility of Animal reaching closer to the 1 Lakh mark in just 36 hours into the cycle of advance.

Animal gears up to surpass all expectations

The non-national chains like Miraj, MovieMax, MovieTime, and Rajhans will open partial advances from Sunday and the data will be available through the weekdays, but the trends indicate a bumper opening all across the board. The pre-teaser and teaser had done the trick and Animal is certainly among the most hyped film of 2023. The response is euphoric and going beyond all the predictions and projects made within the industry, and this is certainly just the beginning of Box Office rampage that could follow on December 1. It's set to find itself a place in the list of biggest openers of all time in Hindi Cinema despite a clash.

From this stage, a bumper opening is more or less locked for Animal and it will be yet another Ranbir Kapoor film to clock an excellent or better start at the ticket window joining the likes of Brahmastra, Sanju, Besharam, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Raajneeti among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

