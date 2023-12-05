Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film has an Amazing Hold on Monday Overseas, Tops 400Cr Worldwide
Combined with its domestic box office collection of Rs. 280 crore, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal crossed the coveted Rs. 400 crore global milestone, reaching Rs. 401 crore.
Animal demonstrated an amazing hold on Monday internationally, raking in USD 2 million and pushing its cumulative earnings to USD 14.50 million (Rs. 121 crore). Combined with its domestic collection of Rs. 280 crore, the film has crossed the coveted Rs. 400 crore global milestone, reaching Rs. 401 crore. The Monday numbers have solidified its trajectory toward the USD 30 million mark, with the potential to soar even higher, possibly reaching USD 35 million.
Canada and Australia continue to be the best performers, both recording their highest Monday gross ever with exceptional margins. Even the United States, where the trend felt slightly underwhelming on Saturday and Sunday, held extremely well on Monday. The Middle East also held well on Monday, benefiting from the National Day holiday in the UAE.
Expanding on the first two; Australia grossed AUD 470K, well ahead of the AUD 281K record of Dangal which came on the Boxing Day holiday. Similarly, Canada grossed CAD 450K beating the previous best of CAD 242K by Pathaan earlier this year. Notably, both these markets boast a significant Punjabi diaspora presence, and Animal has garnered a huge response from the Punjabi community, both domestically and internationally. Both markets are poised to witness a new all-time record gross for an Indian film with Animal.
The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:
North America: USD 7,300,000
Middle East: USD 2,750,000 Approx
Australia: USD 1,620,000
New Zealand: USD 280,000
Nepal: USD 300,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 400,000
United Kingdom: USD 1,100,000
Europe: USD 550,000
Rest of World: USD 200,000
Total: USD 14,500,000 / Rs. 121 crore
