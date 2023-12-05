Animal box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film has an Amazing Hold on Monday Overseas, Tops 400Cr Worldwide

Animal demonstrated an amazing hold on Monday internationally, raking in USD 2 million and pushing its cumulative earnings to USD 14.50 million (Rs. 121 crore). Combined with its domestic collection of Rs. 280 crore, the film has crossed the coveted Rs. 400 crore global milestone, reaching Rs. 401 crore. The Monday numbers have solidified its trajectory toward the USD 30 million mark, with the potential to soar even higher, possibly reaching USD 35 million.

Canada and Australia continue to be the best performers, both recording their highest Monday gross ever with exceptional margins. Even the United States, where the trend felt slightly underwhelming on Saturday and Sunday, held extremely well on Monday. The Middle East also held well on Monday, benefiting from the National Day holiday in the UAE.

Expanding on the first two; Australia grossed AUD 470K, well ahead of the AUD 281K record of Dangal which came on the Boxing Day holiday. Similarly, Canada grossed CAD 450K beating the previous best of CAD 242K by Pathaan earlier this year. Notably, both these markets boast a significant Punjabi diaspora presence, and Animal has garnered a huge response from the Punjabi community, both domestically and internationally. Both markets are poised to witness a new all-time record gross for an Indian film with Animal.

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 7,300,000

Middle East: USD 2,750,000 Approx

Australia: USD 1,620,000

New Zealand: USD 280,000

Nepal: USD 300,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 400,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,100,000

Europe: USD 550,000

Rest of World: USD 200,000

Advertisement

Total: USD 14,500,000 / Rs. 121 crore

ALSO READ: Animal Day 4 Box Office Estimates: Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters the Rs 200 crore club in just 4 days