Animal Day 4 Box Office Estimates: Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters the Rs 200 crore club in just 4 days

The Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal is on a dream run at the box office in India. After scoring Rs 169.50 crore through its opening weekend, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has scored an extraordinary hold in collections on Monday. According to early estimates, Animal has collected in the range of Rs 35.00 to Rs 37.00 crore on its fourth day taking the total collections to Rs 205 crore. The numbers have come despite a 25 percent drop in the prices, and the footfalls for day four will be very close to the opening day.

Animal scores the second biggest Non-Holiday Monday of All Time

The Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has scored the second biggest non-holiday Monday of all time after the Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, which collected around Rs 38 crore on its fourth day. One must note that Gadar 2 benefitted with better hold in the night shows due to the Independence Day Holiday on Tuesday and Animal is devoid of any such holiday benefit. There was a huge spillover of audience from the opening weekend to Monday, which has resulted in an extraordinary hold in collections, going beyond all expectations.The top 3 national chains - PVRInox & Cinepolis - have collected Rs 17.00 crore on Monday as compared to Rs 24.60 crore on the opening day, which is a drop of about 30 percent from the opening day.

Advertisement

The film has entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 4 days and is now targeting to enter the Rs 300 crore club in a matter of 7 to 8 days. Animal has held strong in the Telugu and Tamil dubbed version too, as the film was rock-steady collecting Rs 3.50 crore on the fourth day. The All India nett total of Animal stands at Rs 233 crore and the film will zoom past the Rs 250 crore club on the fifth day of its run. The film is already a BLOCKBUSTER and it's the second weekend which will tell us if it ends up being a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER or an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER in the long run.

These are humongous numbers and the four-day run truly stands for ‘setting the box office on fire’. It has also established the superstardom of Ranbir Kapoor and it’s all about going up and above from hereon in the time to come by, placing him miles above all his contemporaries in the post-2007 era.

Advertisement

Animal (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Friday: Rs 52.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 56 crore

Sunday: Rs 61 crore

Monday: Rs 36 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 205 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Animal