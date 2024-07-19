Bad Newz Final Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk film sells 51k tickets in top chains

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, ended its advance bookings by selling around 51000 tickets in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day. This sets the movie up well for an opening day of around Rs 9-10 crores, subject to the word of mouth. The opening of Rs 9 to 10 crores for Bad Newz will be quite a good result and will propel it to an opening weekend in excess of Rs 30 crores, unless things go horribly wrong.

Bad Newz Will Look To Bring Good News For The Hindi Movie Industry

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit dramedy Good Newwz and it will hope to find a similar sort of appreciation too. The marketing has been on point and the units of the movie have also been received well. Overall, it does seem like Bad News can bring good news for the producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Bad Newz Will Lock Horns With Deadpool And Wolverine In Its 2nd Week

Bad Newz doesn't have a stiff rival on the day of release but it locks horns with Deadpool And Wolverine, which is going to blast the box office next week. The semi-clash with Deadpool And Wolverine does put its leggie run under question.

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

