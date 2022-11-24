Bhediya Box Office Preview: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on the Amar Kaushik-directed Bhediya, which is touted to be a one of its kind creature comedy. The film was cleared by the central board of film certification with a U/A certificate with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, which includes a 16-minute post-credit sequence (Thumkeshwari + End Credit Rolls). The film is seeing a fair release on approximately 2500 screens across the country. It’s a fluctuating number, as the count is changing by the hour. The count would have been higher, but Drishyam 2 is continuing to get impressive numbers and hence retaining showcasing in its second week. The advances for Bhediya opened on Saturday, however, it was on limited shows and the full-fledged advance actually opened on Thursday morning. The response is slower than expectations, but the hope is on spot bookings like always to put up some results on the opening day.

As of Thursday Morning at 10 am, Bhediya has sold around 15,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis – and is headed towards a final figure around the 35,000 range. To put things to perspective, the booking is in the same range as Raksha Bandhan (34,000), and marginally lower than Ram Setu (39,000) and Samrat Prithviraj (41,000). Films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Gangubai, and Shamshera had scored booking of 57,000, 56,000, and 46,000 respectively.

The film should have ideally targeted a double-digit start on opening day and now it’s all dependent on the spot bookings. If the talk is good, and the appreciation is genuine, there will be a healthy pick up in the business from the evening shows and the same will be consolidated over the weekend with a consistent jump. The good news for Bhediya lies in the fact that it doesn’t have much of competition for 3 weeks, but it’s the hold in collections on Monday that will decide if the film can make optimum utilization of the open window. The hope is on the youth and families to step out over the weekend, as the trailer of Bhediya was among the few this year to have some exciting elements, that got the entire industry excited. It would be interesting to see how the movement is through the day on the advance front and observe the walk-in patterns on Friday, as the content and genre definitely has some mass appeal.

