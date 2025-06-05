Bhool Chuk Maaf 2 Weeks Box Office Numbers: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer stands at Rs 62 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has put up a number of Rs 62 crore net at the Indian box office after two weeks. With an OTT release on Amazon Prime slated tomorrow, that is just two weeks post its theatrical debut, the loop-comedy film is gracefully ready to give up its screens to Housefull 5 which gears up for a wide 5000 screen release tomorrow. A final India net number of around Rs 65 crore appears probable.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Box Office Numbers Of Bhool Chuk Maaf Are As Under

Day India Net Numbers Week 1 Rs 43 crore 2nd Friday Rs 2.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 4.5 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 5.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 1.40 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 1.35 crore (est) Total Rs 61.75 crore (est)

The film opened to Rs 43 crore net in its first week. It added a number of Rs 19 crore in week 2. With Housefull 5 set to dominate screens, Bhool Chuk Maaf is unlikely to add significantly beyond the projected Rs 65 crore mark. Overseas, Bhool Chuk Maaf has failed to make an impact, emerging as a non-starter with international audiences. This is the reason that the spotlight is kept on its domestic performance.

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release journey was far from smooth. Due to the war-like situation, Bhool Chuk Maaf faced uncertainty over its release. When the makers considered a direct-to-digital release to bypass further delays, India's biggest movie chain PVRInox voiced strong objections, arguing that such a move undermined theatrical exclusivity. The dispute escalated into a court case. The resolution was that Bhool Chuk Maaf would play in theatres for a couple of weeks before also premiering on OTT. It is now to be seen how the reception of the movie is on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao moves onto his next movie Maalik. The actor plays a dreaded gangster in the movie. Wamiqa Gabbi has Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar as her next biggie. Producer Dinesh Vijan now prepares for Param Sundari which features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Have you watched Bhool Chuk Maaf yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on the movie? If no, the film is all set to stream digitally on Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more lifestyle and movie updates.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao says he doesn’t have as much money people assume him to have; reveals ‘Ghar liya hua hai uski EMI hai achhi khasi…’