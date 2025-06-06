Thug Life is a dead-on-arrival at the box office, with the film taking a below par opening and then followed it with poor initial audience reception. The Kamal Hassan starrer grossed a mere Rs. 17 crore approx on its first day at the Indian box office. The film had underwhelming advances, but even they were better than what it has finally ended up with, due to negligible walkup business during the day.

Tamil Nadu made up for most of the first day collection with Rs. 13 crore. From advances, it was expected to collect around Rs. 15-16 crore, but it fell significantly short of that. The first day of business in the state is similar to Indian 2. While that film had some numbers outside Tamil Nadu while this has nothing to show for. The film missed out on a Karnataka release due to the controversy surrounding recent remarks made by Kamal Haasan, but even where it was released, it was a non-starter.

Thug Life marks the second major disappointment for Kamal Hassan after Indian 2, third considering Indian 3 is already written off. The legendary actor made a comeback to the forefront of the Tamil box office same week three years ago, with a mega blockbuster Vikram. On paper, his follow-up lineup to Vikram looked highly promising, but it has failed spectacularly.

Despite the dismal theatrical performance, the producers of Thug Life are insulated from financial loss, as they fetched handsome prices for the non-theatrical rights. The losses will be with those who paid those prices, as they are certainly not going to recover them, and with the exhibition sector, missing action during the peak summer period.

The First Day Box Office Collections of Thug Life are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 13.00 cr. APTS Rs. 1.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 1.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 17.00 cr.

