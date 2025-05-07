Box Office: Rajkummar Rao’s biggest India net openers ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf release

Hailed as one of the best leading comic actors among the young generation, Rajkummar Rao is set to take on another comical lead role in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Directed by Karan Sharma under the banner of Maddock Films, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. The movie is scheduled for release on May 9, 2025, with advance booking already underway.

Before Bhool Chuk Maaf hits theaters, let’s take a look at the highest opening day grossers of Rajkummar Rao’s career to date.

The highest Day 1 grossers of Rajkummar Rao

Last year’s release of the actor, Stree 2, has set a record miles ahead of any of his other films. The last installment of the horror-comedy universe opened at Rs 52.50 crore net box office collection on its first day. Not only did the film become Rajkummar Rao’s highest opener, but it is also the 3rd highest opener for the Bollywood industry as well.

The 2nd position is filled with Talaash, led by Aamir Khan and featuring Rajkummar Rao in a supporting role. The 2012 thriller opened with Rs 12.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The thriller is followed by Rajkummar Rao’s other release from last year as a lead, the romantic sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film opened at the Indian box office with Rs 6.75 crore.

The fourth rank is occupied by the prequel of his highest-opening film, Stree. Released in 2018, this much-loved horror-comedy opened with Rs 6.65 crore, just a few steps behind Mr. and Mrs.Mahi. The film also marked the debut of director Amar Kaushik.

Rajkummar Rao’s last theatrical release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, entered the top 5 of his biggest openers right at the 5th position with an opening of Rs 5.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Movie India Net Opening Day Stree 2 Rs 52.50 crore Talaash Rs 12.75 crore Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Rs 6.75 crore Stree Rs 6.65 crore Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rs 5.50 crore

Now, the wait for Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release remains to prove where the upcoming time loop romantic comedy stands among the biggest openers of the actor’s career. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

