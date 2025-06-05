Top 5 Bollywood Openers of 2025 So Far: Chhaava tops; Where will Housefull 5 land?

Housefull 5 led by Akshay Kumar is all set for a grand theatrical release. The film's advance bookings are almost about to end as we are less than an hour away from the film's release. The bookings of Housefull 5 point towards an opening in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore net and that would make the comic-caper the year's 3rd biggest Bollywood opener, only behind Chhaava and Sikandar.

Advertisement

Chhaava opened to Rs 28.50 crore net and went on to do all time blockbuster level business across India. Sikandar, the Salman Khan star-vehicle opened with roughly Rs 25 crore net. The film was panned by fans and critics and it ended up sealing a sorry fate.

Housefull 5 should have targeted an opening above that of Sikandar but that shall not happen owing to slower than expected advance bookings. Had the bookings been on par with the previous Housefull film that released in pre-Diwali, it would still have opened to a number above Rs 25 crore and closer to Rs 30 crore.

Moving on, Raid 2 currently is the year's 3rd biggest opener with day 1 collections of around Rs 19 crore net. The movie emerged a bonafied hit at the box office despite competition from Retro, Hit 3 and Tourist Family. Sky Force and Jaat have currently occupied the 4th and 5th place in the list of top Bollywood openers of 2025 but that shall change tomorrow.

Advertisement

Here Are The Top 5 Biggest Bollywood Openers Of 2025 So Far

1. Chhaava - Rs 29.50cr

2. Sikandar - Rs 25cr

3. Raid 2 - Rs 19cr

4. Sky Force - Rs 13.75cr

5. Jaat - Rs 9cr

All eyes are on the film's word of mouth. If the word of mouth among the target audience is good, it will play well in theatres for the next few weeks and cross the Rs 200 crore net mark atleast. If the word of mouth is unfavourable, it will result in lesser than expected growth over the Eid weekend and then the numbers will come tumbling down in the weekdays.

The family audience continues to remain vital for the success of Housefull 5. The industry is observing and monitoring the reception of Housefull 5 very closely. It will give the producers the courage to produce more ensemble comedies of the slapstick nature.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres in just a few hours. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Housefull 5 registers the 5th best advances for a Bollywood film in New Zealand; Kiwis remain loyal to their beloved comedy franchise