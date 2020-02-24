Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal scares audiences away from theatres; Mints a poor Rs 5.5 cr

Bhoot Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's first horror failed to draw the audience into the cinema halls over the weekend. As a result, Bhoot minted a disappointing Rs 16 crore box office collection by the end of its opening weekend.

Bhoot Box Office Collection: Bhoot kept audiences out of the theatres, quite literally. The horror movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and was released under the Dharma Production banner. While the buzz around the movie was good, Bhoot disappointed critics and audiences. As a result, the movie witnessed a low opening weekend box office collection. As per Box Office India, Bhoot collected a disappointing Rs 5.50 crore box on day 3, Sunday, at the box office. With the low box office collection, Bhoot ended its opening weekend box office run with a collection of Rs 16 crore.

Bhoot witnessed no growth on Sunday as compared to Saturday, Day 2. The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial collected Rs 5.50 crores on Saturday as well. BOI notes Bhoot performed better in Mumbai multiplexes and in the South markets. However, the masses haven't welcomed the movie with open arms. Bhoot also released alongside Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer had a great buzz surrounding its release and given the actor's victorious run at the box office, it comes as no surprise that Ayushmann outperformed Vicky at the box office.

Check out Bhoot's box office collections below:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 5 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 5.50 crore

TOTAL - Rs 16 crore.

Pinkvilla gave Bhoot 2.5 stars and reviewed, "Save for cinematic brilliance showered in Tumbbad, there is hardly a film on the large screen that has made people believe in ghosts or mythical creature. It is an example of what can happen if a script ideal for OTT platforms is made into a film. Will recommend this movie for Vicky Kaushal's fans and those who are crazy about horror films." Read the full review here: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Review: In this Vicky Kaushal starrer, you will hunt for horror

