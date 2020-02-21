Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Movie Review: In this Vicky Kaushal film you will hunt for horror

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is an example of what can happen if a script ideal for OTT platforms is made into a film.

Movie Name: Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Cast: Vicky Kaushal

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Stars: 2.5/5

Let’s agree, horror films in Bollywood get a certain leeway in terms of scripting or plot. Audience is open for scripts that experiment with actors, BGMs and convoluted plots. So whenever there is a horror film up for release, the excitement doubles. With Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship the expectations were high as it's a Dharma Production’s debut in horror genre; and of course, with strong actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Bhoomi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. We confess that the horror twist to the Dharma logo is creepy. It sets the tone and prepares the audience to expect a thrilling ride is about to begin.

As a precaution to not burst the bubble (on which a thriller or horror movie thrives), we are refraining from giving detailed scrutiny of the story plot. However, in brevity, the story is about a crewless ship that hits the shores of Mumbai. As officer, Prithvi Chavan (Vicky Kaushal) investigates he experiences paranormal activity. Since he has been experiencing similar sightings post the accidental death of his wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and daughter, his seniors and colleagues brush it off as mere hallucinations. Is it his hallucination? Is the ship haunted? These are the two questions on which the makers have based the film.

First time director Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has served as assistant director on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, has done a decent job in creating moments of scare and thrill. There is an intent to create thrill and excitement. However, the film falls in the scripting and editing department. The backstory of the characters isn't convincing and impactful. It's then when Bhanu's hold over the pace starts losing its grip. The director's attempt to touch guilt and grief as a part of story offers a logical explanation for screenplay.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal visits Hyderabad for the promotions of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

The first half of the film keeps you busy thinking: Why is this happening? The second half is where the story stalls falling apart. It transports you back to the days of watching horror films on the single-screens. You may even just throw your hands up and say, the glorious 80s horror script has found an OTT remix touch! Background music (BGM) is one of the key factors which infuses thrill when you are watching a horror or thriller in theatres. The makers have made good use of them. Although, there are miles to go before your shriek.

Vicky Kaushal, who impressed with his last few releases including Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has surely taken a brave step to do a horror film in Bollywood. It is evident that this isn’t his stronghold and he despite his earnest attempts there are parts where he drops it a notch. It isn’t entirely the actor’s fault since the screenplay overuses similar scenes; leaving the audience feel how many more expressions can you expect the actor to deliver for the same scene? Bhumi Pednekar has a brief but important portion to play. Unfortunately, an actor like Ashutosh Rana is wasted. The script doesn’t know what to do with him and in the end does no justice to his caliber. Meanwhile, it is time for Ashutosh to also move out of the typecast of a ‘guilt-trodden professor cum ghost/supernatural expert’. We have seen this since Raaz, and it is time to bid goodbye to such characters.

The film is fluid in parts and crisper in the other. Certain scenes make you feel tired and you wait for it to end sooner. The second-half is then rushed to make up for the time loss. Consequently, it offers a jerky ride. The film also suffers from premature or abrupt end of certain scenes. There are few scenes that keep you hooked for moments, and as you close your eyes for fraction of seconds, you miss what transpired in between.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal shares details about the real life incident which inspired Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Despite a huge audience for horror genre in the country, Indian film industry in the last few years has not been able to deliver a film that gives you goosebumps. Save for cinematic brilliance showered in Thumbaad, there is hardly a film on the large screen that has made people believe in ghosts or mythical creature. It is an example of what can happen if a script ideal for OTT platforms is made into a film. Will recommend this movie for Vicky fans and those who are crazy about horror films.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More