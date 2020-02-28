Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer cannot stop sinking; records DISAPPOINTING Rs 1.6 cr

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick leaves the box office almost deserted. The movie mints a poor Rs 1.6 crore.

The ghost refuses to lure the audience into the theatres. Bhoot, which released last Friday, has failed to draw moviegoers and as a result, the Dharma Production horror movie has posed a poor box office collection report. The Vicky Kaushal starrer began its run at the box office with a collection of Rs 16 crore in its opening weekend collection but couldn't sustain the run through the week. With an already poor weekday collection, Bhoot ended its first week at the box office with a collection of Rs 1.6 crore on Day 7.

Bhoot registers a first-week box office collection of Rs 23 crore. Box Office India associates the poor box office collection to low footfall in metro cities. The site notes that the movie was anyway not drawing the masses. Given that the metros also did not work in its favour, the haunted ship sank at the shore.

Bhoot Box Office Collection Day-By-Day Breakdown:

Day 1: Friday: Rs 5 crore

Day 2: Saturday: 5.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Monday: Rs 2 crore

Day 5: Tuesday: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6: Wednesday: Rs 1.65 crore

Day 7: Thursday: Rs 1.60 crore

Total: Rs 23 crore

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has been Shubh and Mangal for the box office. The actor's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has recorded a better box office collection than Bhoot. It has minted Rs 42.25 crore. Check out the box office report here: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann’s film ends 1st week by minting Rs 42.35 Cr

