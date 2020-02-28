Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann’s film ends 1st week by minting Rs 42.35 Cr

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ended the first week on a fair note. The film faced a drop during the weekdays and managed to mint just over Rs 42 crore in seven days. Check it out.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana dared to commercialize the subject of homosexuality with last Friday’s release and it did good business on the opening weekend. However, since then, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s box office collections have been on a downward trend on the weekdays. On Day 7, Ayushmann’s film continued the downward trend and pushed up the overall first week collections to a fair figure over Rs 42 crore which is less than average in terms of the Box office benchmarks.

As per Box Office India, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs 2.60 Crore nett on Thursday which was a marginal drop of Wednesday’s collections. The overall box office collections of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan were pushed up to Rs 42.35 Crore nett which is fair for a film based on this subject. As per the report, Ayushmann’s homosexual love story with Jitendra Kumar faced rejection outside of New Delhi circle and will now need a boost of double-digit figures during the second week to get average status.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film did get great reviews from critics, however, that failed to translate into box office collections during the weekdays. Now, this Friday, ’s Thappad releases which is being pegged as a drama on domestic abuse. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will have to face competition from Thappad at the ticket windows. However, not having any other big release till next Friday may work in Ayushmann’s film’s advantage. However, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will have to gain momentum if it has to sustain the second week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 3 Crore

Day 6- Rs 2.50 Crore

Day 7- Rs 2.60 Crore

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 42.35 Crore (estimates)

