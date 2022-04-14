Box Office: Beast scores heavily Internationally with 25 crores plus Opening day

Beast started its international rollout on Wednesday with a huge $3.30 million approx (Rs. 25 crores) opening day. The number could have been easily over $4 million but the film missed big business in the Middle East due to working day release in Ramdaan month along with no release in Qatar and Kuwait. The collection shall see a bump in the weekend and an extended weekend of $9 million or so can be expected from it.

The top play was North America with $850K opening day. The movie took the career-best start for Vijay in the states, with Tuesday previews even exceeding 2.0. Generally, the USA is not a strong performer for Vijay, so such strong numbers coming from a weaker territory is simply phenomenal.

Malaysia which is a huge Tamil box office hub internationally hasn’t delivered recently but it was back to recording big numbers with this movie as it grossed over RM 2 million ($500K) on Wednesday. Even better, these numbers have come during Ramdaan month and on a working day. Singapore also had a big opening day of S$320K, taking the biggest non-holiday start in the market. Sri Lanka had a record opening day, but due to the recent economic crisis in the country, exchange rates have fallen badly so the dollar value isn’t much. The usual strong zones for Vijay, UK & Europe had a big start with nearly $700K coming from the continent.

The territorial breakdown for overseas opening day collection of Beast is as follows:

USA/CAN - $0.85 million

Middle East - $0.60 million

Malaysia - $0.50 million

Singapore - $0.24 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.24 million

UK - $0.225 million

Europe - $0.45 million