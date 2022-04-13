Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 set to Fire opening records in India

It was five years ago a movie named Baahubali: The Conclusion released, which for the first time ever broke all the regional barriers we have in our country to give one “PAN-Indian” Blockbuster. Since then, there were several attempts to replicate that but they were always just super strong in one or two regions and ordinary to good in others. The one that came closest to the tag was released a few weeks back but even that was extraordinary in Telugu states. We finally have a movie, that is a genuine craze across the country and it releases tomorrow.

KGF Chapter 2 is the second part of the duology starring Yash and directed by Prashant Neel, which had its first part released in December 2018. That film was a historic Blockbuster for the Kannada film industry, but it was still a moderate box office grosser by the standards of what a BIG grosser at the nationwide level is, with a gross of just under Rs. 200 crores in India. However, the appreciation for it was so strong, that further build-up over the last three years post digital and satellite release, making the sequel the biggest cinematic event in India since Baahubali 2.

Being the biggest event it is, numerous box office records are going to tumble throughout the weekend with many starting to fall even before the release. The pre-sales for the movie are absolute fire, with an estimated Rs. 75 crores plus in sales for the opening day already. This number is expected to grow to Rs. 80-85 crores by midnight before a single show of the movie is played. The overall pre-sales for the weekend can be well over Rs. 150 crores. Baahubali 2 holds the opening day record in India with Rs. 133.90 crores. RRR came within lakhs of topping it three weeks ago, come tomorrow KGF may do it properly.