Box Office: Bheeshma Parvam has a Strong Monday, To top 50 crores worldwide today

Bheeshma Parvam continued with strong numbers on Monday as it grossed Rs. 3 crores approx on its day five, taking its total to Rs. 26.50 crores at the Indian box office. The drop on Monday from Friday was just around 30 per cent which is an excellent hold. The film clocked $2.60 million (Rs. 19.50 crores) in the Middle East during its opening weekend, giving it the worldwide weekend of Rs. 44 crores approx. With Monday numbers, the total is Rs. 48 crores approx and will be topping Rs. 50 crores today.

After creating a new opening weekend record in Kerala , the Mammootty led action thriller grossed Rs. 2.80 crores on Monday in the state. Monday numbers are second biggest in recent times, only behind Kurup which grossed Rs. 2.96 crores last year. Though for that film Monday was day four while here it was day five, so it's not an apple to apple comparison. The better comparison will be day five and there Bheeshma Parvam leads Kurup by around Rs. 30 lakhs. It will add another Rs. 4.50 crores approx in the state in the next two days before competition from new releases arrives on Thursday, which will give it a 7-days gross of Rs. 28 crores plus in the state.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.30 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5.80 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.70 crores

Monday - Rs. 3 crores

Total - Rs. 26.50 crores